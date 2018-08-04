Celina Toth wins thriller at Canadian diving summer nationals

It went down to the last dive of the competition and Celina Toth of St. Thomas, Ont., emerged with the gold medal in the women's 10-metre tower event on Saturday at the summer senior national diving championships in Gatineau, Que.

Toth landed her backward dive in the last round, after missing it in the preliminaries, to hold on to top spot with 296.55 points.

Elaena Dick of Edmonton scored higher on her last twisting dive but it wasn't enough to catch Toth at 296.50.

"It wasn't my best," said Toth. ''I was hoping I could step it up in the final and that's not quite what happened today. My last dive was still better than it's been lately. But overall I was hesitant on all my entries today. I went after my tops but didn't really manage my endings."

Dick was pleased with her improvements.

"It was a really good competition," she said. "I was a bit frustrated after my first dive but I got better and better and I'm really happy with how it finished."

Montreal's Mélodie Leclerc was third at 279.75.

In the men's one-metre competition, Henry McKay of Ottawa added some polish to his last two dives to win the gold medal with 367.20. Victor Povzner of Maple, Ont., followed for silver at 356.45, while Ryan Grover of Victoria was third at 351.35.

"It was one my most consistent performances in awhile," said Henry.

"My hurdles were not very good so I need to work on those but I was still able to put the dives in and get the scores I needed."

McKay and Povzner joined forces last week at the world junior championships to win gold in the men's three-metre synchro.

CBC Sports is providing a free live stream of the even through to the end of competition on Sunday.