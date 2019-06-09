'Finishing 4th always sucks:' Canadian divers solid at Grand Prix event

Olivia Chamandy and Mia Vallee of Montreal finished in fourth place in the women's three-metre synchro while Canadians Henry McKay and Victor Povzner were also fourth in the men's event on Sunday at a FINA Grand Prix diving competition in Madrid.

In the women's event, China took the gold, Russia was second, Japan third. The Canadians were fourth out of nine entries.

"Finishing fourth always sucks," said Chamandy, who has partnered with Vallee for the past four seasons. "On the other hand we didn't make any mistakes, we just didn't do anything spectacular either. It was pretty good."

The pair is preparing for next month's World University Games.

On the men's three-metre synchro, Kim Yeongnam and Woo Haram of South Korea won the gold medal at 366.75. Alexis Jandard and Gwendal Bisch of France were second at 358.14 and Guillaume Dutoit and Simon Rieckhoff of Switzerland were third at 329.16.

Povzner, from Maple, Ont., and McKay, from Ottawa, the reigning world junior champions, followed at 329.16.

The next stop on the circuit is next weekend in Bolzano, Italy.