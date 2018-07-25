Coming Up
Watch the 2018 Canadian Junior Swimming Championships
Watch live action from the 2018 Canadian Junior Swimming Championships in Winnipeg. Canada's best young swimming stars compete throughout the week, with preliminary swims scheduled from 10 a.m. ET through 1 p.m. ET, and finals each night beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Coverage begins on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above beginning on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET to watch live action from the 2018 Canadian Junior Swimming Championships in Winnipeg.
