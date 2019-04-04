Teen hits springboard after dive goes horribly wrong at Canada Cup event
Singaporean diver Ashlee Tan, 19, hit her shoulder on the springboard at the Canada Cup in Calgary on Thursday.
Singapore's Ashlee Tan taken out by stretcher, but returned as spectator
Diver Ashlee Tan was taken off on a stretcher after hitting her shoulder on the springboard at the Canada Cup event.
The Singaporean Olympic hopeful was attempting a reverse two-and-a-half from the tuck position on her fourth dive Thursday in Calgary.
WATCH | Tan suffers scary head injury:
Tan, 19, was able to swim out of the pool on her own. She was then taken by stretcher in an emergency vehicle to a local Calgary hospital, but returned to the pool as a spectator later in the day.
She was breathing and communicating with those around her as she was escorted out of the Repsol Centre by Calgary EMS.
Canada's Jennifer Abel and Pamela Ware are headed to the semifinals in the event.
