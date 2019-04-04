Skip to Main Content
Teen hits springboard after dive goes horribly wrong at Canada Cup event

Road To The Olympic Games

Aquatics·Watch

Teen hits springboard after dive goes horribly wrong at Canada Cup event

Singaporean diver Ashlee Tan, 19, hit her shoulder on the springboard at the Canada Cup in Calgary on Thursday.

Singapore's Ashlee Tan taken out by stretcher, but returned as spectator

CBC Sports ·
Singapore's Ashlee Tan is taken out on a stretcher after hitting her shoulder on the diving board at the Canada Cup Grand Prix event in Calgary on Thursday. (CBC Sports)

Diver Ashlee Tan was taken off on a stretcher after hitting her shoulder on the springboard at the Canada Cup event.

The Singaporean Olympic hopeful was attempting a reverse two-and-a-half from the tuck position on her fourth dive Thursday in Calgary.

WATCH | Tan suffers scary head injury:

After attempting a reverse 2 1/2 in the tuck position on her fourth dive, Ashlee Tan of Singapore hit her shoulder on the diving board. Tan was able to exit the pool on her own but was taken to a Calgary hospital by ambulance. 1:03

Tan, 19, was able to swim out of the pool on her own. She was then taken by stretcher in an emergency vehicle to a local Calgary hospital, but returned to the pool as a spectator later in the day. 

She was breathing and communicating with those around her as she was escorted out of the Repsol Centre by Calgary EMS.

Canada's Jennifer Abel and Pamela Ware are headed to the semifinals in the event.

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.