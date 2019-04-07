Canada's Abel, Imbeau-Dulac team up for gold at Canada Cup

Another gold for Jennifer Abel and Francois Imbeau-Dulac at the Canada Cup.

The Canadian pair combined for 304.59 points in the mixed three-metre synchro diving final Sunday.

Abel, who hails from Laval, Que., won the women's three-metre event, while Francois Imbeau-Dulac of St-Lazare, Que., teamed up with Montreal's Philippe Gagne for a win the men's three-metre synchro event, both on Saturday.

Abel and Imbeau-Dulac finished ahead of Matthew Dixon and Scarlett Mew Jenson (275.10) of Great Britain, and Oliver Dingley and Clare Cryan (269.04) of Ireland.

Later Sunday, Canada took two out of three spots on the podium in the men's open-platform synchro event.

The tandems of Nathan Zsombor-Murray and Vincent Riendeau, and Ethan Pitman and Laurent Gosselin-Paradis came in second and third, with scores of 392.04 and 368.76, respectively.

The finals for the women's open 3m synchro, the men's open 3m and the women's open platform are also slated for Sunday.