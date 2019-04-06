Canada's Benfeito, Zsombor-Murray get silver at Canada Cup
Three-time Olympic bronze medallist Meaghan Benfeito and Nathan Zsombor-Murray of Canada finished second in the mixed 10-metre synchro final Saturday at the Canada Cup FINA Diving Grand Prix.
The pair closed with a score of 313.86, which trailed only the 321.54 total put up by Zewei Wang and Yijin Xu of China.
Jeinkler Aguirre and Anisley Garcia of Cuba ended up in third with 290.34.
The Calgary event continues Saturday with the finals in both the men's and women's open 3m synchro, the women's open-platform synchro final and the men's open-platform final.
