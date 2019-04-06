Canada's McKay, Toth upset Olympian Benfeito at Canada Cup
Olympians Gagne and Imbeau-Dulac advance to men's 3m final
Calgary's Caeli McKay and Victoria's Celina Toth bumped Montreal's Meaghan Benfeito from the preliminaries of the women's 10-metre platform event on Friday at the Canada Cup FINA Diving Grand Prix.
Only two divers per country are allowed to advance to the semifinals and with Toth placing fourth in the prelims and McKay fifth, three-time Olympic Benfeito was on the outside looking in at sixth.
"Today was definitely a weird day," said Toth, "The prelim was a little bit all over the place for all of us and definitely not what we were expecting but to come out of that on top and I was kind of all in my head the whole time and Canada Cup kind of gets to me but it was good to still know that I can put stuff down even when I'm feeling off and then step it up for the semi."
Toth went on to win semifinal A with 312.10 points, while McKay took semifinal B with 302.55 points.
Advancing to finals after Day-2 of competition at the <a href="https://twitter.com/fina1908?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fina1908</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DGP19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DGP19</a> 👉 Men's 3m: François Imbeau-Dulac (428.45), Philippe Gagné (431.45)<br>Women's 10: Caeli Mckay (302.55), Celina Toth (312.10) 👏 <a href="https://t.co/AUygDEnepC">pic.twitter.com/AUygDEnepC</a>—@DivingCanada
In the men's three-metre springboard, Olympians Philippe Gagne of Mont Royal, Que., and Francois Imbeau-Dulac of Terrebonne, Que., also matched each other's placing to advance to their final.
Gagne was second in semifinal B with 431.45 points while Imbeau-Dulac was the runner-up in semifinal A with 428.45 points.
Montreal's Thomas Ciprick made his FINA Diving Grand Prix debut and finished 17th in prelims. Quebec City's Cedric Fofana was 27th in the prelims and also didn't advance.
