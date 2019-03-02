Canada's Benfeito captures diving silver medal on 30th birthday

Meaghan Benfeito won the silver medal in the women's 10-metre platform at the FINA diving World Series on Saturday.

The three-time Olympic medallist from Montreal was competing on her 30th birthday.

"Just seeing that I can still be on the podium at the age of 30 is something that's very exciting," Benfeito said from Sagamihara, Japan. "I've been in the best shape I've been in for a while and that's something that I'm working very hard on."

Benfeito scored 385.10 points to finish second behind Jiaqi Zhang of China (393.30). China's Qian Ren had 371.40 points for third.

"I was very confident," Benfeito said. "Training has been going well the past couple of months so I was ready. ... happy to come away with a silver medal, now I want more."

Imbeau-Dulac 4th in men's 3m springboard

The veteran later teamed up with 15-year-old Nathan Zsombor-Murray, scoring 305.64 points for a sixth-place finish in the mixed 10-m synchro platform.

Francois Imbeau-Dulac, of St-Lazare, Que., was fourth in the men's three-metre springboard final with 433.60 points.

The 28 year-old Olympian was surprised to make the final after a preliminary performance he considered underwhelming.

"I was happy to have a second chance because I thought it was not as good as what I can show," said Imbeau-Dulac.

The Canadian team will be in Beijing March 7 to 9 for the second FINA Diving World Series.