Skip to Main Content
Canada's Benfeito captures diving silver medal on 30th birthday

Road To The Olympic Games

Canada's Benfeito captures diving silver medal on 30th birthday

Meaghan Benfeito won the silver medal in the women's 10-metre platform at the FINA diving World Series on Saturday Sagamihara, Japan. Benfeito scored 385.10 points to finish second behind Jiaqi Zhang of China (393.30).

Confident 3-time Olympic medallist sees hard training pay off in Japan

The Canadian Press ·
Meaghan Benfeito of Montreal earned a silver medal in the women's 10-metre platform final on Day 2 of the FINA Diving World Cup in Sagamihara, Japan, on Saturday. (Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

Meaghan Benfeito won the silver medal in the women's 10-metre platform at the FINA diving World Series on Saturday.

The three-time Olympic medallist from Montreal was competing on her 30th birthday.

"Just seeing that I can still be on the podium at the age of 30 is something that's very exciting," Benfeito said from Sagamihara, Japan. "I've been in the best shape I've been in for a while and that's something that I'm working very hard on."

Benfeito scored 385.10 points to finish second behind Jiaqi Zhang of China (393.30). China's Qian Ren had 371.40 points for third.

"I was very confident," Benfeito said. "Training has been going well the past couple of months so I was ready. ... happy to come away with a silver medal, now I want more."

Imbeau-Dulac 4th in men's 3m springboard

The veteran later teamed up with 15-year-old Nathan Zsombor-Murray, scoring 305.64 points for a sixth-place finish in the mixed 10-m synchro platform.

Francois Imbeau-Dulac, of St-Lazare, Que., was fourth in the men's three-metre springboard final with 433.60 points.

The 28 year-old Olympian was surprised to make the final after a preliminary performance he considered underwhelming.

"I was happy to have a second chance because I thought it was not as good as what I can show," said Imbeau-Dulac.

The Canadian team will be in Beijing March 7 to 9 for the second FINA Diving World Series.

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us