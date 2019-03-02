Canada's Benfeito captures diving silver medal on 30th birthday
Confident 3-time Olympic medallist sees hard training pay off in Japan
Meaghan Benfeito won the silver medal in the women's 10-metre platform at the FINA diving World Series on Saturday.
The three-time Olympic medallist from Montreal was competing on her 30th birthday.
Benfeito scored 385.10 points to finish second behind Jiaqi Zhang of China (393.30). China's Qian Ren had 371.40 points for third.
"I was very confident," Benfeito said. "Training has been going well the past couple of months so I was ready. ... happy to come away with a silver medal, now I want more."
Imbeau-Dulac 4th in men's 3m springboard
Francois Imbeau-Dulac, of St-Lazare, Que., was fourth in the men's three-metre springboard final with 433.60 points.
The 28 year-old Olympian was surprised to make the final after a preliminary performance he considered underwhelming.
"I was happy to have a second chance because I thought it was not as good as what I can show," said Imbeau-Dulac.
The Canadian team will be in Beijing March 7 to 9 for the second FINA Diving World Series.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.