Schmidhofer wins super-G race, denies Goggia on comeback

Austrian skier Nicole Schmidhofer denied Sofia Goggia a fairytale comeback by winning her first World Cup super-G on Saturday in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

Schmidhofer finished 0.23 seconds ahead of Olympic downhill champion Goggia, who was racing for the first time after breaking a bone in her right ankle while training in October.

Goggia shrugged, lifting her arms with a wry smile as the 29-year-old Schmidhofer finished for just her third career victory.

Lara Gut-Behrami, who had been going for her third consecutive super-G win in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, was third, 0.45 off the pace, ahead of Italy's Federica Brignone and France's Romane Miradoli.

The results were unofficial with lower-ranked skiers still to run.

The super-G start was delayed by heavy snowfall. Conditions improved, however, and a ray of sunshine poked through the clouds as the skiers descended.

The race was originally scheduled for Sunday, but organizers switched races due to adverse weather forecasts and Saturday's downhill will now take place on Sunday instead.

Lindsey Vonn is skipping the weekend's races to give her troublesome knee injury a chance to recover, and American teammate Mikaela Shiffrin is also taking a break.