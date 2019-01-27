Venier wins crash-interrupted downhill World Cup in Garmisch

Austrian skier Stephanie Venier edged Olympic champion Sofia Goggia to win her first World Cup in a crash-interrupted downhill race that was ended early on Sunday.

The race was finished with 10 skiers still waiting to descend the Kandahar course after Italy's Federica Sosio became the 16th to crash.

The 25-year-old Venier finished 0.25 seconds quicker than Goggia, who was also second in Saturday's super-G. The Italian was competing for the first time since she broke a bone in her right ankle while training in October.

Kira Weidle delighted the home fans by finishing third, 0.54 seconds behind, ahead of Swiss skier Corinne Suter, who was fastest in the first training run Thursday, and Slovenia's Ilka Tuhec.

Venier was third in a downhill at Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy the previous weekend.

There was disappointment for Venier's teammates Ramona Siebenhofer, who had been going for her third consecutive downhill win after back-to-back victories in Cortina, and Nicole Schmidhofer, going for her third of the season.

Schmidhofer, who won Saturday's super-G, finished seventh, 1.03 seconds slower than Venier, and Siebenhofer was eighth, 1.37 off the pace.

It was worse still for their teammate Cornelia Huetter, who crashed off the course spectacularly, leading to a lengthy delay, while Federica Brignone was another among six not to finish.

Italian teammate Nicol Delago set the tone when she crashed wearing the No. 1 bib.

Overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin skipped the weekend's races and was planning a return in Maribor, Slovenia next weekend before the world championships in Are, Sweden.

Lindsey Vonn also took a break to give her troublesome knee injury a chance to recover. Vonn had hinted at immediate retirement after failing to finish a super-G in Cortina the previous Sunday.