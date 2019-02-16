Shiffrin fights through chest cold to win 4th straight world slalom gold
Canadians Laurence St.-Germain, Erin Mielzynski place 6th, 10th, respectively
Mikaela Shiffrin fought through sickness to win an unprecedented fourth straight slalom title at the world championships in Are, Sweden.
Shiffrin said she "ran out of oxygen" halfway down the course. Speaking with a croaky voice, Shiffrin added: "I was just trying to fight to stay on the course" and that she "certainly had a lot of doubt today."
On where this performance ranked in her career, Shiffrin said "today was something else."
Laurence St-Germain was top Canadian in sixth place in 1:59.65, followed by Erin Mielzynski in 10th (2:00.59).
WATCH | Erin Mielzynski discusses keys to having success:
It was a second gold of these championships for Shiffrin after winning the super-G. She also took bronze in the giant slalom.
No Alpine skier had previously won the same discipline at four successive worlds.
Petra Vlhova of Slovakia took the bronze medal in a time of 1:58.08.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.