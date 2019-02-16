Shiffrin fights through chest cold to win 4th straight world slalom gold

​Mikaela Shiffrin fought through sickness to win an unprecedented fourth straight slalom title at the world championships in Are, Sweden.

The American, who was skiing with a chest cold, improved from third place after the first run to win by 0.58 seconds over Anna Swenn Larsson (1:57.63) of Sweden to clock a two-run time of one minute 57.05 seconds.

Shiffrin said she "ran out of oxygen" halfway down the course. Speaking with a croaky voice, Shiffrin added: "I was just trying to fight to stay on the course" and that she "certainly had a lot of doubt today."

On where this performance ranked in her career, Shiffrin said "today was something else."

Laurence St-Germain was top Canadian in sixth place in 1:59.65, followed by Erin Mielzynski in 10th (2:00.59).

WATCH | Erin Mielzynski discusses keys to having success:

The alpine skier has developed more trust in herself over the course of her career. 0:50

It was a second gold of these championships for Shiffrin after winning the super-G. She also took bronze in the giant slalom.

No Alpine skier had previously won the same discipline at four successive worlds.

Petra Vlhova of Slovakia took the bronze medal in a time of 1:58.08.