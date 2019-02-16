Skip to Main Content
Shiffrin fights through chest cold to win 4th straight world slalom gold

Road To The Olympic Games

New

Shiffrin fights through chest cold to win 4th straight world slalom gold

​Mikaela Shiffrin fought through sickness to win an unprecedented fourth straight slalom title at the world championships in Are, Sweden. Canada's Laurence St.-Germain and Erin Mielzynski cracked the top 10, finishing sixth and 10th.

Canadians Laurence St.-Germain, Erin Mielzynski place 6th, 10th, respectively

The Associated Press ·
Mikaela Shiffrin battled illness and a third-place standing after the first run to win the women's slalom on Saturday at the world championships in Are Sweden. It was the American skier's fourth consecutive victory in the event at worlds. (Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

​Mikaela Shiffrin fought through sickness to win an unprecedented fourth straight slalom title at the world championships in Are, Sweden.

The American, who was skiing with a chest cold, improved from third place after the first run to win by 0.58 seconds over Anna Swenn Larsson (1:57.63) of Sweden to clock a two-run time of one minute 57.05 seconds.

Shiffrin said she "ran out of oxygen" halfway down the course. Speaking with a croaky voice, Shiffrin added: "I was just trying to fight to stay on the course" and that she "certainly had a lot of doubt today."

On where this performance ranked in her career, Shiffrin said "today was something else."

Laurence St-Germain was top Canadian in sixth place in 1:59.65, followed by Erin Mielzynski in 10th (2:00.59).

WATCH | Erin Mielzynski discusses keys to having success:

The alpine skier has developed more trust in herself over the course of her career. 0:50

It was a second gold of these championships for Shiffrin after winning the super-G. She also took bronze in the giant slalom.

No Alpine skier had previously won the same discipline at four successive worlds.

Petra Vlhova of Slovakia took the bronze medal in a time of 1:58.08.

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us