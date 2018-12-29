New
Shiffrin ends year in style with record-breaking 36th World Cup slalom win
Mikaela Shiffrin became the most successful female slalom skier in the 52-year history of the World Cup by winning the last race of 2018 on Saturday in Semmering, Austria.
American also 1st skier on circuit to stand atop podium 15 times in calendar year
The American built on a big first-run lead to beat Petra Vlhova of Slovakia by 0.29 seconds and Wendy Holdener of Switzerland by 0.38 for her 36th slalom victory.
Shiffrin previously shared the record with Marlies Raich. Competing as Marlies Schild, the Austrian won 35 times before retiring in 2014.
Only Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark has won more World Cup slaloms -- 40, between 1974 and 1987.
By winning Saturday, Shiffrin also became the first skier, male or female, to win 15 World Cup races in a single calendar year.
