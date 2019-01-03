Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup alpine skiing

Skip to Main Content
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the World Cup alpine skiing slalom in Zagreb, Croatia.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

The world's best women's skiers compete in the World Cup slalom event from the Zeleni spust course at Ski Resort Sljeme in Zagreb, Croatia. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's program, we feature action from the World Cup slalom event in Zagreb, Croatia.

Join us on Saturday at 5 pm. ET for coverage of the women's slalom, and return on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET for coverage of the men's slalom.

