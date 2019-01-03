Coming Up
Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup alpine skiing
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the World Cup alpine skiing slalom in Zagreb, Croatia.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
On this week's program, we feature action from the World Cup slalom event in Zagreb, Croatia.
Join us on Saturday at 5 pm. ET for coverage of the women's slalom, and return on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET for coverage of the men's slalom.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.