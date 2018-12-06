Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Freestyle skiing World Cup

Click on the video player above on to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's program, we feature tons of action beginning with ski halfpipe World Cup and continuing with luge, alpine skiing and men's skeleton.

At 4 p.m., we begin coverage of the figure skating Grand Prix final from Vancouver.

Return on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET for coverage of Spruce Meadows show jumping.