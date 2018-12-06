Skip to Main Content
Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Freestyle skiing World Cup

Road To The Olympic Games

Coming Up

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Freestyle skiing World Cup

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On Saturday's edition, we have ski halfpipe World Cup, luge World Cup from Calgary, men's giant slalom, men's skeleton and figure skating Grand Prix final in Vancouver.

Coverage begins Saturday at noon ET

CBC Sports ·

Click on the video player above on to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's program, we feature tons of action beginning with ski halfpipe World Cup and continuing with luge, alpine skiing and men's skeleton.

At 4 p.m., we begin coverage of the figure skating Grand Prix final from Vancouver.

Return on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET for coverage of Spruce Meadows show jumping.

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us