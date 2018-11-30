Skip to Main Content
Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup alpine skiing

Road To The Olympic Games

Coming Up

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup alpine skiing

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, we have men's World Cup downhill skiing from Beaver Creek, Colo., and women's World Cup downhill in Lake Louise, Alta.

Coverage begins Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Women's Downhill Skiing 1st run from Banff National Park in Lake Louise, AB and Men's Downhill Skiing from the Birds of Prey Racecourse in Beaver Creek, CO. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's program, we feature action from the women's World Cup downhill event in Lake Louise, Alta., and men's World Cup downhill event from Beaver Creek, Colo.

At 4 p.m., we'll provide coverage from the luge World Cup event in Whistler, B.C., featuring Olympic silver medallists Tristan Walker and Justin Snith.

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us