Skip to Main Content
Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup alpine skiing

Road To The Olympic Games

Coming Up

Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup alpine skiing

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch World Cup alpine action.

Watch coverage from Soldeu Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
The world's best women skiers compete in Soldeu, Andorra 0:00

Click on the video player above Sunday at 12 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games coverage of World Cup alpine from Soldeu, Andorra.

Sunday's coverage begins with women's giant slalom at noon, followed by men's slalom at 1 p.m. ET. Click on the video player below to watch the men's event. 

The world's best men skiers compete in Soldeu, Andorra 0:00

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us