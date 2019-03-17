Coming Up
Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup alpine skiing
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch World Cup alpine action.
Watch coverage from Soldeu Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above Sunday at 12 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games coverage of World Cup alpine from Soldeu, Andorra.
Sunday's coverage begins with women's giant slalom at noon, followed by men's slalom at 1 p.m. ET. Click on the video player below to watch the men's event.