Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup alpine skiing

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch World Cup alpine action.

Watch coverage from Soldeu Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

The world's best skiers compete in Soldeu, Andorra 0:00 Click on the video player above Saturday at 2 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games coverage of World Cup alpine from Soldeu, Andorra. Saturday's coverage includes women's slalom and men's giant slalom.

