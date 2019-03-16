Coming Up
Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup alpine skiing
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch World Cup alpine action.
Watch coverage from Soldeu Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above Saturday at 2 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games coverage of World Cup alpine from Soldeu, Andorra.
Saturday's coverage includes women's slalom and men's giant slalom.