Austria's Nicole Schmidhofer wins Lake Louise World Cup season-opener

Road To The Olympic Games

Nicole Schmidhofer of Austria won the season-opening women's World Cup downhill Friday.

Roni Remmi of Collingwood, Ont., is top Canadian finisher

The Canadian Press ·
Nicole Schmidhofer of Austria claimed first place in the women’s downhill event at Lake Louise, Alta., on Friday. (Christophe Pallot/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old was the fastest in the final training run and carried her speed over into the race with a time of one minute 48.13 seconds.

Michelle Gisin of Switzerland was second in 1:48.28. Germany's Kira Wiedle was third, half a second back of Schmidhofer.

Watch as Schmidhofer opens season with victory at Lake Louise

Austria's Nicole Schmidhofer won the season-opening women's World Cup downhill event in Lake Louise, Alta. 2:16

Roni Remmi of Collingwood, Ont., was the top Canadian in 35th.

Another downhill is scheduled for Saturday followed by Sunday's super-G.

