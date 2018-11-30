Austria's Nicole Schmidhofer wins Lake Louise World Cup season-opener
Nicole Schmidhofer of Austria won the season-opening women's World Cup downhill Friday.
Roni Remmi of Collingwood, Ont., is top Canadian finisher
The 29-year-old was the fastest in the final training run and carried her speed over into the race with a time of one minute 48.13 seconds.
Michelle Gisin of Switzerland was second in 1:48.28. Germany's Kira Wiedle was third, half a second back of Schmidhofer.
Roni Remmi of Collingwood, Ont., was the top Canadian in 35th.
Another downhill is scheduled for Saturday followed by Sunday's super-G.
