Austria's Nicole Schmidhofer wins Lake Louise World Cup season-opener

Nicole Schmidhofer of Austria won the season-opening women's World Cup downhill Friday.

The 29-year-old was the fastest in the final training run and carried her speed over into the race with a time of one minute 48.13 seconds.

Michelle Gisin of Switzerland was second in 1:48.28. Germany's Kira Wiedle was third, half a second back of Schmidhofer.

Watch as Schmidhofer opens season with victory at Lake Louise

Roni Remmi of Collingwood, Ont., was the top Canadian in 35th.

Another downhill is scheduled for Saturday followed by Sunday's super-G.