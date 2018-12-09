Strong winds force cancellation of Val d'Isere men's slalom
A men's World Cup slalom race scheduled for the French resort of Val d'Isere on Sunday has been cancelled due to strong wind gusts.
Marcel Hirscher won 1st slalom event in Finland last month
The International Ski Federation did not immediately announce if the race would be made up at another venue later in the season.
It was slated to be the second slalom on the calendar this season. Marcel Hirscher of Austria won the first slalom in Levi, Finland, last month.
Hirscher also won a giant slalom in Val d'Isere on Saturday on the Stade Olympique de Bellevarde course.
