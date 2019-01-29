Hirscher dominates night slalom for 10th victory of season

Marcel Hirscher dominated a men's World Cup night slalom Tuesday for his 10th win of the season.

The seven-time overall champion from Austria built a lead of nearly a second in the opening run and also posted the fastest time in the second to win by a massive 1.21 seconds ahead of Alexis Pinturault of France.

Daniel Yule of Switzerland was 1.60 behind in third, while the rest of the field trailed by at least 2.25 seconds.

Clement Noel of France, who won the last two slaloms in Wengen and Kitzbuehel, straddled a gate early in his opening run and failed to finish.

Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway, who was third in the slalom standings, skied out in the final run and also failed to score points.

It was the last men's slalom before the Feb. 5-17 world championships in Are, Sweden, where Hirscher is set to defend his titles in both slalom and giant slalom.