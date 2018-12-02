Beaver Creek: Luitz's powerful finish ends Hirscher's 5-race win streak

Stefan Luitz of Germany used a powerful finish to capture a World Cup giant slalom Sunday, ending Austrian standout Marcel Hirscher's five-race winning streak in the discipline.

Luitz finished in a combined time of 2 minutes, 36.38 seconds as he edged Hirscher by 0.14 seconds to break Hirscher's streak dating to last season. Thomas Tumler of Switzerland was third for his first World Cup podium.

The last racer of the day, Luitz made up ground near the bottom. Luitz dropped to the snow in exuberance after seeing his name in first. Understandable considering Hirscher had won nine of the last 10 World Cup GS races entering the day.

By taking second, Hirscher has made the top-three in 16 straight World Cup GS events.

American Ted Ligety tied for eighth place.