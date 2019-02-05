Lindsey Vonn crashes out of final super-G of her career
Soon-to-retire skiing star goes down at world championships
Lindsey Vonn crashed in the super-G at the world championships Tuesday, straddling a gate mid-air and ending up in the safety nets.
Vonn, however, got up and skied down the hill after being tended to by medical personnel.
"Everyone was screaming as she crashed jumping through the gates," Austrian racer Nicole Schmidhofer said from Are, Sweden. "That's Lindsey. She [goes] 100 percent or nothing. That's why she has won so many races and why she's an Olympic champion."
WATCH | Signa Butler discusses Lindsey Vonn crash:
Vonn, who has been slowed by persistent pain in both of her knees, lost control in mid-air and skiing through a gate. The panel fitted between the two poles detached and got stuck on her boots.
If adversity makes you stronger I think I’m the Hulk at this point....—@lindseyvonn
Vonn wore inflatable safety air bag
When she hit the ground she slid downhill face first, using her hands to keep her head from hitting the snow, then came to a stop when she hit the safety netting.
Vonn was wearing an inflatable safety air bag under her racing suit.
"It inflated as she started to tumble over and it helped soften the impact when she hit the safety nets," said Marco Pastore, who represents air bag producer Dainese.
Upon seeing Vonn's crash, Shiffrin looked away from the big video screen in the finish area. Sofia Goggia, who took silver, clasped her helmet with both hands, and the crowd gasped. One American fan appeared to be crying.
Shiffrin says Vonn's crash looked like it was "on the edge of disaster."
After Vonn skied down the hill to the finish, Shiffrin told her "that I'm sorry, but at the end of the day there's not much you can say. She's had an amazing, incredible, inspiring career … she paved the way in ski racing."
'Hopefully we see her in the downhill' on Sunday
Vonn is slated to conclude her career with Sunday's downhill.
"Hopefully we see her in the downhill," Schmidhofer said.
On a highly technical course, many other skiers also failed to finish their runs. American teammate Laurenne Ross also crashed, as did Christina Ager of Austria.
Shiffrin also narrowly avoided crashing, only barely clearing a gate near the end of her run.
Of the 43 starters, 14 failed to finish.
