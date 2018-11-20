Lindsey Vonn to miss Lake Louise races after injuring knee in training crash
34-year-old American was set to begin final season at World Cup stop in Alberta
Lindsey Vonn says she injured her knee in a training crash and will miss the upcoming World Cup speed races in Lake Louise, Alberta.
The three-time Olympic medallist didn't specify which knee she hurt in a super-G wipeout on Monday, but she said on her social media accounts she won't need surgery. She added: "Don't worry though, I am down but I am NOT out!!"
Yesterday I crashed training Super-G and hurt my knee. The good news; I do NOT need surgery. The bad news; I won’t be able to race in Lake Louise. LL has always been my favorite stop on the WC and I am devastated to not be coming this year.I am down but I am NOT out! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nevergiveup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nevergiveup</a>—@lindseyvonn
The 34-year-old Vonn plans to retire after the season. She has 82 World Cup victories, leaving her five away from breaking the record held by Ingemar Stenmark of Sweden.
Vonn has 18 wins at Lake Louise, which will host two downhill races and a super-G starting Nov. 30.
She was kept out of the 2014 Sochi Games by a right knee that needed reconstructive surgeries.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.