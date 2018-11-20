Skip to Main Content
Lindsey Vonn to miss Lake Louise races after injuring knee in training crash

Lindsey Vonn says she injured her knee in a training crash and will miss the upcoming World Cup speed races in Lake Louise, Alberta.

34-year-old American was set to begin final season at World Cup stop in Alberta

American Lindsey Vonn, pictured above at last year's Lake Louise World Cup event, will miss this year's races in Alberta after suffering a knee injury in a training crash. (Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

The three-time Olympic medallist didn't specify which knee she hurt in a super-G wipeout on Monday, but she said on her social media accounts she won't need surgery. She added: "Don't worry though, I am down but I am NOT out!!"

The 34-year-old Vonn plans to retire after the season. She has 82 World Cup victories, leaving her five away from breaking the record held by Ingemar Stenmark of Sweden.

Vonn has 18 wins at Lake Louise, which will host two downhill races and a super-G starting Nov. 30.

She was kept out of the 2014 Sochi Games by a right knee that needed reconstructive surgeries.

