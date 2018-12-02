Canada's Grenier claims 5th at super-G World Cup event in Lake Louise
Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States won her first World Cup super-G race on Sunday. Canada's Valerie Grenier was fifth for the best result of her career. She was .88 seconds back of Shiffrin and five one hundreths of a second out of a podium spot.
Canada's Valerie Grenier was fifth for the best result of her career. She was .88 seconds back of Shiffrin and five one hundredths of a second out of a podium spot.
Shiffrin finished in one minute 19.41 seconds, just over three-quarters of a second faster than runner-up Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway.
Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany was third, .83 second back of Shiffrin.
