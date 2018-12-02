Canada's Grenier claims 5th at super-G World Cup event in Lake Louise

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States won her first World Cup super-G race on Sunday.

Canada's Valerie Grenier was fifth for the best result of her career. She was .88 seconds back of Shiffrin and five one hundredths of a second out of a podium spot.

Shiffrin finished in one minute 19.41 seconds, just over three-quarters of a second faster than runner-up Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway.

Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany was third, .83 second back of Shiffrin.

The 22-year-old from St-Isidore, Ont., finished in fifth place at the FIS World Cup super-G event in Lake Louise, Alta. 1:02

