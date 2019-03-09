World champ Kristoffersen leads 1-2 Norwegian finish in giant slalom

Henrik Kristoffersen continued his strong form in giant slalom on Saturday, winning the penultimate men's World Cup race of the season in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

The world champion held on to his first-run lead to beat Rasmus Windingstad by 0.24 seconds for a Norwegian 1-2 finish.

Swiss pair Marco Odermatt and Cedric Noger placed third and fourth, respectively.

Alexis Pinturault of France, who was second after the opening run, dropped to fifth, one place ahead of Marcel Hirscher, who all but secured his eighth consecutive World Cup overall title.

The Austrian leads Pinturault by 485 points in the overall standings with 500 points still up for grabs.

Top form

Hirscher can officially clinch the title at Sunday's slalom. By winning the overall title, he would match the World Cup record of 20 overall and discipline titles set by Lindsey Vonn.

Last month, Kristoffersen ended a nearly four-year wait for a giant slalom win by earning the world title in Are, Sweden. He also went on to win the next World Cup, in Bansko, Bulgaria, two weeks later.

Kristoffersen became the first Norwegian since Aksel Lund Svindal in the 2006-07 season to win two giant slaloms in one season.

Saturday's win was Kristoffersen's third in a giant slalom, and 18th overall.

The race start was delayed for two hours by fog in the upper part of the course.