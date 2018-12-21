Mikaela Shiffrin continues march to 3rd-straight overall title
American skier wins World Cup giant slalom event in France
Mikaela Shiffrin appears unstoppable.
The 23-year-old American won a giant slalom Friday for her 49th career World Cup victory as she continued her march to a third straight season-long overall title.
Shiffrin, the reigning Olympic GS champion from Colorado, has won six out of her 10 races this season to soar ahead in the standings as she looks to emulate compatriot Lindsey Vonn's feat of winning three successive overall World Cup titles.
Shiffrin has more than double the points of her nearest rival. Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway is second in the overall standings but has 367 points, compared to Shiffrin's 789.
Nicole Schmidhofer of Austria is third, with 359 points.
Under heavy snow on Friday in Courchevel, France, Shiffrin had a fantastic second run to finish in a combined time of one minute 49.81 seconds and beat first-run leader Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany by 0.14 seconds.
Shiffrin had trailed Rebensburg by 0.08 after the first run but was more aggressive on the second and let out a yell of celebration after she crossed the line and saw her time.
France's Tessa Worley recovered from injury to take third place, 0.33 behind Shiffrin.
Shiffrin, who won a giant slalom as well as a parallel slalom last year in Courchevel, is favourite to extend her overall lead still further after a slalom on Saturday.
