Watch Lindsey Vonn ski her second-last race at the world championships

Live coverage begins on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. ET with the women's super-G event. It's the second-last race of Lindsey Vonn's career.

The all-time leader in women's World Cup wins announced last week that she'll retire after the world championships because of persistent knee problems. Her final race will be Sunday's downhill.

CBC Sports will live stream every event of the competition, which runs through Sunday, Feb. 17.