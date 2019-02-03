Coming Up
Watch Lindsey Vonn ski her second-last race at the world championships
Watch live action from the 2019 alpine skiing world championships in Are, Sweden, beginning on Tuesday with the women's super-G. It's the second-last race of Lindsey Vonn's career.
Live coverage of the women's super-G begins on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. ET
Live coverage begins on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. ET with the women's super-G event. It's the second-last race of Lindsey Vonn's career.
The all-time leader in women's World Cup wins announced last week that she'll retire after the world championships because of persistent knee problems. Her final race will be Sunday's downhill.
CBC Sports will live stream every event of the competition, which runs through Sunday, Feb. 17.
