Road To The Olympic Games

Coming Up

Watch World Cup alpine skiing from Slovenia

Watch action from the women's World Cup in Maribor, Slovenia, beginning on Friday at 4 a.m. ET with the giant slalom. The second run of the event is slated to begin at 7 a.m. ET.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 4 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
epa07216381 Nicole Schmidhofer of Austria in action during the women's Super G race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland, 08 December 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT (EPA-EFE)

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the women's World Cup in Maribor, Slovenia.

Action begins on Friday with the giant slalom, with runs set for 4 a.m. ET and 7 a.m. ET.

The 1st run of Women's Giant Slalom from the Maribor Pohorje Ski Resort in Maribor, Slovenia. 0:00
The 2nd run of Women's Giant Slalom from the Maribor Pohorje Ski Resort in Maribor, Slovenia. 0:00

Return on Saturday for the slalom, beginning ay 4:30 a.m. ET.

You can catch more alpine coverage on Road to the Olympic Games at 2 p.m. ET on both Saturday and Sunday.

