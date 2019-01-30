Coming Up
Watch World Cup alpine skiing from Slovenia
Watch action from the women's World Cup in Maribor, Slovenia, beginning on Friday at 4 a.m. ET with the giant slalom. The second run of the event is slated to begin at 7 a.m. ET.
Click on the video players below to watch live action from the women's World Cup in Maribor, Slovenia.
Action begins on Friday with the giant slalom, with runs set for 4 a.m. ET and 7 a.m. ET.
Return on Saturday for the slalom, beginning ay 4:30 a.m. ET.
You can catch more alpine coverage on Road to the Olympic Games at 2 p.m. ET on both Saturday and Sunday.
