Watch World Cup alpine skiing from Slovenia

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the women's World Cup in Maribor, Slovenia.

Action begins on Friday with the giant slalom, with runs set for 4 a.m. ET and 7 a.m. ET.

The 1st run of Women's Giant Slalom from the Maribor Pohorje Ski Resort in Maribor, Slovenia. 0:00

The 2nd run of Women's Giant Slalom from the Maribor Pohorje Ski Resort in Maribor, Slovenia. 0:00

Return on Saturday for the slalom, beginning ay 4:30 a.m. ET.

You can catch more alpine coverage on Road to the Olympic Games at 2 p.m. ET on both Saturday and Sunday.