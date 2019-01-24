Coming Up
Watch World Cup alpine skiing from Germany
Watch live action from the women's World Cup in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the women's World Cup super-G event in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.
Return on Sunday at 5:30 a.m. ET for action from the downhill event.
You can catch more alpine coverage on Road to the Olympic Games at 1 p.m. ET on both Saturday and Sunday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.