Watch women's World Cup alpine skiing from Lake Louise

Watch live action from the women's World Cup downhill event from Lake Louise, Alta.

Live coverage begins Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Women's Downhill first run from Banff National Park in Lake Louise, AB. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET to watch live action from the women's World Cup downhill event in Lake Louise, Alta.

Competition continues with the second downhill run at the same time on Saturday, followed by the super-G at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

For more alpine action, watch Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. ET, as well as Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

