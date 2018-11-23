Coming Up
Watch women's alpine World Cup slalom from Vermont
Watch coverage from the women's World Cup slalom event from Killington, VT, on Saturday.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 9:45 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch action from the alpine World Cup women's slalom event in Killington, VT.
Action begins with the giant slalom with runs scheduled at 9:45 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET.
Return on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET for coverage of the slalom.
For more alpine skiing action, watch Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
