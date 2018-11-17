Watch women's alpine World Cup slalom from Finland

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the alpine World Cup women's slalom event in Levi, Finland.

The first run is set to begin on Saturday at 4:15 a.m. ET.

From Levi Ski Resort in Kittilä, Finland. 0:00

The second and final run is slated to begin at 7:15 a.m. ET.

From Levi Ski Resort in Kittilä, Finland. 0:00

For more alpine skiing action, watch Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.