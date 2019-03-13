Coming Up
Watch World Cup alpine skiing from Soldeu
Watch action from the World Cup alpine skiing event in Soldeu, Andorra.
Live coverage begins Wednesday at 5:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above Wednesday at 5:30 a.m. ET to watch action from the World Cup alpine skiing event in Soldeu, Andorra.
Coverage begins with men's downhill, followed by women's downhill at 7 a.m. ET. Click on the video player below to watch the women's event.
Return Thursday at 5:30 a.m. ET to watch the super G events.
CBC Sports' coverage continues with the team event Friday, as well as the giant slalom and slalom events on Saturday and Sunday.
For more alpine coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games Saturday at 2 p.m. ET and Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.
