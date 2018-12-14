Skip to Main Content
Svindal claims record-extending 7th victory in Val Gardena super-G

Road To The Olympic Games

New

Svindal claims record-extending 7th victory in Val Gardena super-G

TEXT
The Associated Press ·
Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal competes during an alpine ski, men's World Cup super-G, in Val Gardena, Italy, Friday. Svindal won the event to run his total wins at the course to seven. (Marco Trovati/The Associated Press)

Norwegian skier Aksel Lund Svindal narrowly edged Italian rival Christof Innerhofer to win a World Cup super-G on Friday and extend his record to seven career victories in Val Gardena, Italy.

In sub-freezing conditions, Svindal finished 0.05 seconds ahead of Innerhofer and 0.27 in front of Norwegian teammate Kjetil Jansrud.

Svindal has now won five super-Gs and two downhills on the Saslong course and he can add to his record by defending his downhill title on Saturday. You can watch that race live on CBCSports.ca beginning at 5:45 a.m. ET, as well as coverage on Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.

It was Svindal's first win of the season and the 36th of his World Cup career, tying him with retired Austrian racer Benny Raich for seventh place on the all-time list.

The victory moved Svindal to the top of both the overall World Cup standings and the super-G standings.

In the overall, Svindal leads seven-time defending champion Marcel Hirscher by 17 points. Hirscher, a technical specialist who did not enter the race, will be expected to reclaim the lead during a stretch of five giant slalom and slalom events over a seven-day span beginning on Sunday in Alta Badia.

In the super-G standings, Svindal moved 19 points ahead of Jansrud.

Competing in his home region, Innerhofer's run prompted large cheers but Svindal came down seven racers later and quieted the crowd.

Svindal trailed Innerhofer by almost a full tenth of a second at the final checkpoint but the big Norwegian found more speed on the steep, finishing turns. With a velocity of 115.3 kph, Svindal was significantly faster than Innerhofer at the last speed reading.

Johan Clarey of France posted an impressive fourth-place finish with the No. 50 bib and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde placed fifth to make it three Norwegians in the top five and four in the top 10 with Adrian Smiseth Sejersted eighth.

Olympic super-G champion Matthias Mayer of Austria finished seventh.

American skier Steven Nyman, who was 26th, will be among the favourites in Saturday's downhill on the Saslong, a race that he has won three times.

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 5:45 a.m. ET to watch live action from the men's World Cup alpine downhill event in Val Gardena, Italy

With files from CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us