Live
Watch men's World Cup alpine skiing from Val d'Isere
Click on the video player above on Sunday at 4 a.m. ET to watch live action from the men's World Cup alpine event in Val d'Isere, France.
Live coverage begins Saturday at 4 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET to watch live action from the men's World Cup alpine event in Val d'Isere, France, featuring the giant slalom.
Click on the video player below to watch the second run on Saturday at 7 a.m. ET.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.