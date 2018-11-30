Live
Watch men's World Cup alpine skiing from Beaver Creek
Click on the video player above on Friday at 12:45 p.m. ET to watch live action from the men's World Cup alpine event in Beaver Creek, Colo.
Click on the video player above on Friday at 12:45 p.m. ET to watch live action from the men's World Cup alpine event in Beaver Creek, Colo., beginning with the super G.
Competition continues with the downhill event at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday. Finally, two giant slalom runs begin on Sunday at 11:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.
For more alpine action, watch Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET and Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
