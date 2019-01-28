Coming Up
Watch World Cup alpine skiing from Austria
Watch action from the men's World Cup alpine skiing events in Schladming, Austria, beginning with slalom on Tuesday at 12:45 p.m.
Live coverage begins Tuesday at 12:45 p.m.
Click on the video player above to watch action from the World Cup alpine skiing slalom event in Schladming, Austria.
Coverage begins with the first run at 12:45 p.m. ET, followed by the second run at 3:45 p.m.
