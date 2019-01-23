Watch World Cup alpine skiing from Austria

Click on the video player above to watch action from the World Cup alpine skiing downhill event in Kitzbuhel, Austria.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 5:30 a.m. ET with the downhill race, followed by the slalom on Saturday (3:30 a.m. ET) and the super-G on Sunday (7:30 a.m. ET).

For more alpine action, watch Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.