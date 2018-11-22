Coming Up
Watch World Cup alpine skiing from Lake Louise
Watch live action from the men's World Cup downhill event from Lake Louise, Alta. Erik Guay and Manny Osbourne-Paradis headline the Canadian contingent looking to score a medal on home snow.
Live action begins on on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. ET to watch live action from the men's World Cup downhill event in Lake Louise, Alta.
Return on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET for more action from Lake Louise with the men's super-G.
For more alpine action, watch Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 5 p.m ET and on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.
