Petra Vlhova wins World Cup giant slalom as Shiffrin closes in on season title

Petra Vlhova won the penultimate women's World Cup giant slalom of the season Friday and third-place Mikaela Shiffrin closed in on her first GS season title.

Shiffrin leads Vlhova by 97 points in the discipline standings, with only the season-ending event at next week's World Cup Finals in Soldeu, Andorra, remaining. A race win is worth 100 points.

It would be the 10th career crystal globe and third of the season for Shiffrin, who has already successfully defended her overall and slalom titles. The American is also in the hunt for the super-G title.

Vlhova built on her commanding first-run lead of nearly a half-second to beat Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany by 0.11 seconds.

Shiffrin, who was 1.33 behind in fourth after the opening run, posted the fastest time in the final run and improved to third, 0.60 behind Vlhova.

Initially a slalom specialist, Vlhova has evolved into a leading giant slalom contender, winning her first World Cup races in the discipline in Semmering and Maribor this season. Vlhova added gold at last month's world championships, where she and Rebensburg finished 1-2.