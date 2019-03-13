Promising Canadian BMX cyclist Aidan Webber dies in workplace accident

A promising, young BMX racer who represented Canada and won titles at home and abroad has died in a workplace accident in the waters off northeast Vancouver Island.

A post on the Nanaimo BMX Facebook page says Nanaimo resident Aidan Webber died Sunday.

The BC Coroners Service and WorkSafeBC confirm there was a death, but say privacy rules prevent them from naming the victim.

WorkSafeBC says the young worker died in an accident that involved a fish pen about 16 kilometres off Port Hardy.

Webber won Canada's BMX championship for junior men, aged 17 and 18, last July and represented Canada at the world championships in Colombia in 2016.

I’m very saddened to hear about the passing of Aidan Webber. He was such a kind, respectful kid that I really enjoyed being around.<br>Keep an eye on us up there brother, enjoy the best junk food and the most pristine dirt jumps. You are so loved and greatly missed down here ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/hJORBg6kWi">pic.twitter.com/hJORBg6kWi</a> —@Tnyhaug49

He is survived by his parents and siblings.

"Aidan, was an amazing son, brother, rider and friend to many. He has been a constant figure racing around Nanaimo's track and tracks all around the world. His friends come from far and wide. Aidan will be missed by all," says the BMX Nanaimo post.

After coming off a year of injury in 2017, Webber told the Cycling Canada website that his Canadian junior victory last summer was a "huge confidence booster."

"Winning the national champion's jersey really shows all the hard work I've put in," he said.

A post on Webber's own Facebook page in late 2016 thanked his parents, coach and sponsors for helping him do what he loved and was "still truly passionate about."

WorkSafeBC says a report detailing the cause of the death will be available after an investigation into the death concludes.