The inspiring Olympic dream of a 90-year-old woman

When Tokyo last hosted the Olympics in 1964, Setsuko Takamizawa was too busy working and parenting her young children to attend.

But the 90-year-old is making sure she won't miss out on Tokyo 2020.

The Japanese grandmother's dream is to be a tour guide during the summer Olympics, but she's taking things to the next level and dedicating the next few years to learn English to further help tourists come in July 2020.

Takamizawa's granddaughter texts her a new English word everyday, and her notebook is slowly but surely getting filled up with her studies.

And Takamizawa's efforts have not gone unnoticed. A Twitter account she made this past summer already has over 21,000 followers. She's also been named one of BBC's 100 Women, a list of inspirational and influential women around the world.

Takamizawa told the BBC she's not sure whether she'll learn enough English to be a good tour guide by Games time. Nevertheless, she'll continue pushing toward her Olympic dream alongside the 11,000-plus athletes competing at Tokyo 2020.