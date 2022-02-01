Skip to Main Content
Olympics

Olympic organizers say 24 new COVID-19 cases detected among games-related personnel

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Tuesday that a total of 24 new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Jan. 31.

18 cases among new airport arrivals, 6 within 'closed loop' bubble

A worker sets up an installation displaying the logo of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games along a street in Beijing on January 21. (Jade Gao/Getty Images)

18 of the cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.

Six others were among those already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, five of whom were classified as either an athlete or a team official, the notice said.

