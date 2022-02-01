Olympic organizers say 24 new COVID-19 cases detected among games-related personnel
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Tuesday that a total of 24 new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Jan. 31.
18 cases among new airport arrivals, 6 within 'closed loop' bubble
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Tuesday that a total of 24 new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Jan. 31.
18 of the cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.
Six others were among those already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, five of whom were classified as either an athlete or a team official, the notice said.
WATCH | Closed loop system implemented to curb spread of COVID-19 in Beijing:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?