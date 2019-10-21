Watch 2019 Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Click live on the video above Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. ET as the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame officially inducts seven members and two teams.

The 2019 class includes:

Simon Whitfield (Triathlon: 2000 Olympic gold medallist, 2008 silver medallist).

Alexandre Despatie (Diving: 2-time Olympic silver medallist).

Christine Girard (Weightlifting: 2012 Olympic gold medallist, 2008 Olympic bronze medallist).

Emilie Heymans (Diving: First Canadian summer Olympian to win medals at four consecutive Olympics).

Women's 2010 Olympic hockey gold medallists.

Women's 2012 Olympic soccer bronze medallist.

Hiroshi Nakamura (Judo coach).

Jack Poole (Builder: Largely responsible for landing 2010 Vancouver Olympics).

Randy Starkman (Builder: Late Toronto Star writer).

The ceremony will take place at the CBC's Glenn Gould Studio in Toronto.

The individual inductees will be commemorated with murals painted in their honour that will appear in their respective local communities across Canada.

