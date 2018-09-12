2-time Olympic medallist Nicolas Gill selected for Judo Hall of Fame
Nicolas Gill is set to become the first Canadian inducted into the International Judo Federation Hall of Fame.
Montreal native is 1st Canadian to be honoured by international organization
The Montreal native will enter the Hall of Fame on Sept. 18 before the world championship in Baku, Azerbaijan.
A four-time Olympian, Gill won bronze in Barcelona in 1992 and silver in Sydney in 2000. He was flag-bearer for Canada at the opening ceremony for the 2004 Athens Olympics.
Gill, 46, also won three world championship medals.
"I didn't realize how others perceived me," Gill said. "For me, I had a certain success, but it was never enough. There will always be this feeling of not accomplishing everything I wanted to. Knowing that the international governing body thought it was enough to be inducted puts things in perspective."
