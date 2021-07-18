2 athletes in Olympic Village test positive for COVID-19
Organizers say another athlete tested positive but is not residing in Olympic Village
Two athletes living in the Olympic Village have tested positive for COVID-19, the first to do so with the Tokyo Games opening on Friday.
Organizers confirmed the positive tests on Sunday and both were listed as non-Japanese. No names or other details were provided.
Organizers on Sunday also said another athlete had tested positive but this person was not residing in the Olympic Village. This athlete was also identified as "non-Japanese."
IOC member tests positive
Also on Sunday, the first International Olympic Committee member was reported as positive. He recorded a positive test on Saturday entering a Tokyo airport.
The International Olympic Committee confirmed the test and identified him as Ryu Seung-min of South Korea. He won an Olympic gold medal in table tennis in the 2004 Olympics.
Organizers say since July 1, 55 people linked to the Olympics have reported positive tests.
The Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay will house 11,000 Olympic athletes and thousands of other support staff.
Tokyo recorded 1,410 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest in six months. It was the 28th straight day that cases were higher than seven days previous.
The Olympics will open on Friday under a state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures. The emergency order lasts until Aug. 22. The Olympics close on Aug. 8.
Fans — local and fans from abroad — have been banned for all Olympic events in Tokyo and the three neighbouring prefectures. A few outlying venues may allow a smattering of local fans.
