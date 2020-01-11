Skip to Main Content
NORCECA Volleyball Continental Qualification Tournament Tokyo 2020 on CBC: Cuba vs Puerto Rico
Sports·Live

NORCECA Volleyball Continental Qualification Tournament Tokyo 2020 on CBC: Cuba vs Puerto Rico

Cuba and Puerto Rico will clash in an attempt to earn a coveted Olympic berth from Vancouver, BC.
Cuba and Puerto Rico will clash in an attempt to earn a coveted Olympic berth from Vancouver, BC. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports