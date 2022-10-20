Niemann files $100M US defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com over cheating allegations
American grandmaster claims defendants are 'colluding to blacklist' him from professional chess world
Hans Niemann, the teenage American grandmaster at the centre of an alleged cheating scandal, sued world champion Magnus Carlsen, online platform Chess.com and others for slander and libel on Thursday and is seeking at least $100 million US in damages.
The lawsuit, filed at a U.S. District Court in Missouri, also lists Carlsen's online chess platform Play Magnus, Chess.com executive Danny Rensch and American grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura as defendants.
Niemann, 19, claimed that the defendants are "colluding to blacklist" him from the professional chess world and that he has been shunned by tournament organizers since five-time world champion Carlsen publicly accused him of cheating.
Weeks after the Sinquefield Cup, the Norwegian resigned after just one move against Niemann in an online tournament and said later in September he believed the American had "cheated more — and more recently — than he has publicly admitted."
'Fallout is of his own making'
In a statement on Thursday, lawyers for Chess.com said there was no merit to Niemann's allegations and that the company was saddened by his decision to take legal action.
"Hans confessed publicly to cheating online in the wake of the Sinquefield Cup, and the resulting fallout is of his own making," the statement read.
"Chess.com looks forward to setting the record straight on behalf of its team and all honest chess players."
Representatives for Carlsen and Nakamura did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Niemann had previously been banned from Chess.com for cheating online, having admitted he had not played fairly in non-competitive games on the website in his youth, but denied any wrongdoing while contesting over-the-board games.
His lawsuit said that Chess.com "banned Niemann from its website and all of its future events, to lend credence to Carlsen's unsubstantiated and defamatory accusations of cheating."
"Carlsen, having solidified his position as the 'King of Chess,' believes that when it comes to chess, he can do whatever he wants and get away with it," the complaint added.
The lawsuit further accused Nakamura, a streaming partner of Chess.com, of publishing "hours of video content amplifying and attempting to bolster Carlsen's false cheating allegations."
The International Chess Federation (FIDE) said last month it would open an investigation into the allegations of cheating.
WATCH | Chess world rocked by cheating scandal:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?