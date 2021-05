Sports · Video

Nick Nurse on meetings with Team Canada and how his life changed after the Raptors championship

NBA Champion Nick Nurse joins Vivek, Meghan, and Jevohn to talk about how he keeps up with all the Canadian talent, his early meetings with the Men's national team, and how life changed for him after the Raptors championship.

Social Sharing

NBA Champion Nick Nurse joins Vivek, Meghan, and Jevohn to talk about how he keeps up with all the Canadian talent, his early meetings with the Men's national team, and how life changed for him after the Raptors championship.