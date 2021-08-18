NHL teams OK'd to add sponsor patches on jerseys: reports
Jersey advertisements expected to be up to 3.5x3 inches beginning in 2022-23 season
Jersey advertisements are coming to the NHL.
The league will allow teams to put sponsor patches on jerseys beginning with the 2022-23 season after the board of governors unanimously approved the move, according to a person with knowledge of a memo sent this week. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the league had not announced the decision.
The NHL added helmet ads last season, which largely allowed teams to make sponsors whole during the pandemic for previously negotiated agreements.
League officials, including Commissioner Gary Bettman, had said the next step of going to jersey ads would have to be at a value that's worthwhile in hockey, a sport that has long prioritized the front of the "sweater." Sportico first reported the addition of jersey ads, saying they can be up to 3.5x3 inches.
The New Jersey Devils, Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators were the first teams to unveil helmet ads last December. Each struck a deal done with the company that sponsors the naming rights for its arena.
The NBA began selling jersey sponsorships in 2017-18, when Nike became the league's official apparel company. The program has brought in well over $150 million in revenue.
